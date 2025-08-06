Top 5 mind-bending psychological thrillers with shocking endings

Friends in a theater. Photo: Freepik

Psychological thrillers are a favorite genre for many moviegoers because they are eerie and intricate. Love dark, complex films with unforgettable plot twists? These 5 psychological thrillers are a must-watch.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

These 5 thrillers take psychological suspense to the next level

Nocturnal animals

Fifteen years after the divorce, the protagonist receives a manuscript from her ex-husband. The story forces her to relive the past, which she has not yet let go of. Recalling her experiences will not be easy and may even be dangerous.

Watcher

Julia, an American, moves to Bucharest with her husband. She notices that someone is constantly watching her in her new apartment. Meanwhile, a series of brutal murders occurs in the city, frightening the girl even more. She suspects that the cold-blooded killer and the stranger who follows her are connected.

Blink Twice

Frida is an ordinary waitress who accidentally enters the world of luxury and wealth. She is sent to a private island owned by a young billionaire where strange and inexplicable events begin to occur. Determined to uncover the truth, Frida discovers a shocking secret about the wealthy.

The Pale Blue Eye

At the beginning of the nineteenth century, a student was found hanged at a university. What seemed like a simple case took on unexpected dimensions when it became clear that the boy's heart had been cut out. The detective assigned to the case uncovers shocking secrets while trying to solve the mysterious murder.

On the Line

The host of a nightly radio talk show receives a life-changing call from a listener. An unknown caller threatens to kill the host's family live on air. In order to save his loved ones, the main character must play a real game of survival.

These thrillers will appeal to fans of mysteries, creepy stories, and secrets. They draw you in from the very beginning and keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

