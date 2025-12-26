Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows The Beauty starring Bella Hadid promises disturbing body horror

The Beauty starring Bella Hadid promises disturbing body horror

en
Publication time 26 December 2025 03:30
The Beauty — chilling body horror starring Evan Peters, Bella Hadid, and Ashton Kutcher
Bella Hadid in The Beauty. Photo: FX

A provocative new thriller is set to push the boundaries of body horror on television. FX’s upcoming series The Beauty blends noir storytelling, shocking visuals, celebrity cast, and social commentary to explore how far society is willing to go in its obsession with perfection.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

The Beauty — official teaser trailer

The Beauty explores a world in which a mysterious disease grants its victims flawless beauty — but only until they meet gruesome ends. The show stars Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Bella Hadid, and Ashton Kutcher. Early footage suggests a dark, noir-inspired tone that blends crime drama with disturbing visuals. 

The series is based on the provocative comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. It centers on a mysterious sexually transmitted disease that grants flawless beauty to those infected — at a fatal cost. As hinted at in the trailer, two detectives investigate a series of gruesome deaths among supermodels and uncover a horrifying truth about the pursuit of perfection. With its shocking imagery, The Beauty explores society’s obsession with appearance and the darker side of the pharmaceutical industry, making it visually disturbing and thematically resonant.

The Beauty is set to premiere on Hulu on January 21, 2026.

Read more:

series comics Bella Hadid trailer horror movies Hulu
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information