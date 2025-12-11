Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The Accident — next viral thriller on Netflix

The Accident — next viral thriller on Netflix

en
Publication time 11 December 2025 17:37
The Accident — truly perfect show for you to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix
Still from The Accident. Photo: Netflix

Netflix may have found its newest breakout hit with The Accident, a suspenseful series that quickly climbed into the spotlight this week. Viewers are already calling it a hidden gem, and season two has just premiered with new episodes.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

The Accident Season 2 — official trailer

The show premiered in 2023 with ten episodes and now returns with six new installments, released on Wednesday, December 10. The story follows three families whose lives are shattered by a tragic accident, setting off a spiral of guilt, resentment, and violence. The drama explores themes of endurance, mercy, and the limits of human pain.

Industry watchers predict that The Accident will trend heavily this weekend, though it faces competition from other new thrillers, such as The Town and City of Shadows. Netflix's global Top 3 has remained steady with Stranger Things, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and The Abandoned holding their spots. However, The Accident is now positioned to challenge that lineup.

