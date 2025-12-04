Ready or Not 2 trailer — Samara Weaving returns to Deadly Games

Still from the Ready or Not movie. Photo: still from the video

After six years of anticipation, Samara Weaving is back as Grace in the first official trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. The sequel to the 2019 horror comedy hit promises another round of high‑stakes survival, picking up after Grace narrowly escaped the Le Domas family's demonic ritual.

The news was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

Samara Weaving back in deadly hide‑and‑seek

Weaving reunites with directors Matt Bettinelli‑Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, who return to helm the sequel. This time, Grace finds herself kidnapped by a group known as the "high council families," forced into another deadly game of hide‑and‑seek — but now with her sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton, by her side.

The trailer confirms that the story will pick up directly after the events of the first film, dispelling fan theories that Grace would go to jail or live quietly before being hunted again.

An impressive lineup of new cast members has been announced, including Kevin Durand, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood.

Searchlight Pictures will release Ready or Not 2 on April 10, 2026, marking its first major film of the year. With the cult following of the original and the promise of even higher stakes, the sequel looks set to deliver another bloody, satirical thrill ride.

Read more:

James Cameron says Fire and Ash ends Avatar saga

5 Netflix premieres you can't miss this December 2025