New on Netflix in December 2025: fashion, conspiracy theories & fun

Netflix is ending 2025 with a bang by offering an exciting mix of drama, comedy, romance, and suspense to binge-watch this holiday season. From emotional journeys to laugh-out-loud parenting chaos, here are five premieres you need to mark on your calendar.

These five premieres promise to keep you entertained all month long, writes Novyny.LIVE.

Goodbye, June

This drama, directed by and starring Kate Winslet, follows a heartfelt story of love, loss, and self-discovery. This emotional drama explores life-changing decisions, personal growth, and unforgettable performances. Fans of gripping storytelling won't want to miss this December premiere.

Premieres December 24.

Emily in Paris Season 5

In the fifth season of this romcom, Lily Collins's character, a young American marketing executive, jets from Paris to Rome in pursuit of a hot new love interest. Season 5 promises more humor, unexpected twists, and romantic adventures as Emily navigates life, love, and career.

Premieres December 18.

Man vs. Baby

After spending nine episodes of his previous series fending off an aggressive bee, Rowan Atkinson — also known as Mr. Bean — faces his toughest challenge yet: a tiny infant he suddenly finds in his care. Netflix's newest comedy will have you laughing out loud from start to finish.

Premieres December 11.

Jay Kelly

Noah Baumbach directs this dramedy about a midlife crisis, in which George Clooney and his manager, played by Adam Sandler, journey across Europe and come to terms with their life choices. Perfect for thriller lovers seeking excitement.

Premieres December 5.

Cover-Up

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has uncovered so many government conspiracies — including the My Lai massacre and the Abu Ghraib torture scandal — that he has become naturally suspicious of most people's motivations. If you love unraveling puzzles and shocking revelations, this series is a must-watch.

Premieres December 26.

