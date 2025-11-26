Top 5 HBO Max shows to stream this week — November 24–28

A still from House of the Dragon Season 2. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

If you’re searching for your next great binge, HBO Max has no shortage of standout choices this week. From acclaimed sci-fi thrillers to award-winning dramas and animated fan favorites, these five titles are trending globally and earning high marks from critics — all Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Last Ship

Action and sci-fi fans will find plenty to love in The Last Ship, the gripping post-apocalyptic thriller that originally aired on TNT from 2014 to 2018. Eric Dane leads the cast as naval commander Tom Chandler, guiding his crew through a world devastated by a catastrophic pandemic.

Across five seasons and 56 episodes, the series evolves into a tightly crafted, high-stakes adventure — with later seasons receiving stronger critical praise than its debut. If you enjoy military strategy, survival stories, and large-scale global crises, The Last Ship is an ideal binge.

2. Big Love

One of HBO’s most acclaimed yet often overlooked dramas, Big Love tells the story of a Salt Lake City businessman juggling life with three wives while trying to keep his unconventional household out of the public eye.

The series ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, featuring Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, and Amanda Seyfried. It earned nine Emmy nominations and received a stellar 95% Rotten Tomatoes score for season three. For viewers craving character-driven drama with layered performances, Big Love remains a standout.

3. Perry Mason

Before his recent breakout in Netflix’s global hit The Beast in Me, Matthew Rhys delivered one of his most compelling performances in HBO’s revival of Perry Mason.

The modern reimagining of the classic 1957 series ran from 2020 to 2023, earning widespread critical acclaim and an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score. With just 16 episodes, this stylish noir legal drama offers a quick but absorbing watch for the week.

4. Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

Back with its second season, Fionna & Cake continues to dominate the platform’s global charts. The animated spinoff of Adventure Time is currently the 7th most-viewed series on HBO Max worldwide — and critics love it just as much as fans.

Both seasons boast a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 95% audience rating. Whether you're a longtime Adventure Time fan or new to the universe, this imaginative, heartfelt, and often hilarious series is a must-see.

5. House of the Dragon

As excitement builds for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arriving in January 2026, now is the perfect moment to revisit — or start — House of the Dragon. Season 3 is expected next year, making this the ideal time to catch up.

Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the prequel has earned an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score across its first two seasons and remains one of HBO’s most ambitious fantasy sagas. Stunning visuals, political intrigue, and powerhouse performances make it a top binge pick this week.

