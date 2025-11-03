What's new on Netflix in November 2025 — Top 5 releases to stream

A still from the Frankenstein movie. Photo: Netflix

Netflix's November lineup is packed with new releases that will keep you glued to the screen. There are buzz worthy new dramas and thrillers, lighthearted comedies, and holiday favorites, so no matter what mood you're in, you'll find something to enjoy this month.

Novyny.LIVE share the ultimate list of the most expected shows and movies on Netflix in November 2025.

Death by Lightning

This historical drama recounts the 1881 assassination of U.S. President James Garfield by Charles Guiteau. The series premieres on November 6.

Jingle Bell Heist

It's a holiday romantic comedy about two down-on-their-luck hourly workers form an alliance to rob a London department store on Christmas Eve. Lands on Netflix on November 26.

Frankenstein

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro brings Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein to life. Premieres on November 7.

"Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1

The first four episodes of the final season of the immensely popular series will all premiere on November 26.

Nouvelle Vague

It is a dramatic interpretation of the creation of Jean-Luc Godard's groundbreaking 1960 French New Wave film, Breathless. Set in 1959 Paris, Nouvelle Vague is an ode to the transformative power of cinema. Premieres on November 14.

