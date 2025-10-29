The Asset is now Netflix's top global series — here’s why it’s a must-watch

Still from The Asset TV Show. Photo: Netflix

This Netflix miniseries is one of the best new crime thrillers of Fall 2025. Danish 6-part miniseries "The Asset" premiered on October 27 and has surprisingly outperformed many must-watch, trending fall shows and fan-favorite horror classics, all just days before Halloween.

This was reported by Screenrant.

The Asset — official trailer for the top Netflix show

The series explores the intricate web of deception within Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET). Across six episodes, the series follows Tea (Clara Dessau), a police cadet turned undercover operative whose mission to infiltrate a criminal network gradually erodes her sense of loyalty and identity. Instead of focusing solely on the mechanics of espionage, the show examines the emotional consequences of living with a fabricated identity.

Ahead of its premiere on Monday, The Asset received virtually no buzz in the United States, yet it quietly shot to the top of Netflix's global charts in just one night. Its overnight success has left other Netflix Top 10 originals, such as Boots and Mob War — both of which were #1 hits this month — in the dust.

Even the critics at Rotten Tomatoes have slept on The Asset. As of this writing, there are no published reviews, which is nearly unheard of for a chart-topping Netflix hit. The Asset is also incredibly binge-worthy, with just six episodes, each 50 minutes or less. Thriller fans can easily watch the entire series in a few sittings — or even in one night.

