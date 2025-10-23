Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology Trust no one — the chilling story behind "Neighborhood Watch"

Trust no one — the chilling story behind "Neighborhood Watch"

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 October 2025 15:25
Updated 15:49
Neighborhood Watch — the movie that makes you question reality
The main character of the film “Neighborhood Watch.” Photo: still from video

Several interesting psychological thrillers were released in 2025. One of them is the film Neighborhood Watch. The film reveals the inner state of a person who has encountered a crime but cannot prove it.

Novyny.LIVE tells us more about it.

What makes Neighborhood Watch so gripping?

The film's story revolves around Simon. He has a mental illness that makes his life difficult. However, things get worse when he witnesses a crime but cannot help the victim because no one believes him.

One day, Simon sees a woman being kidnapped in the middle of the street. He immediately goes to the police, but they do not take his report seriously. They think he is crazy and convinced that he made it all up because of his illness.

The man must now rescue the kidnapped woman on his own. He decides to start his own investigation and asks his neighbor Ed for help. Ed used to be a security guard, so he has experience that could be helpful. Simon and Ed face many challenges together in their search for the woman. However, achieving justice is difficult when people think you are crazy.

This film explores the themes of stereotypes and prejudice. At the same time, it shows how much a person can do when no one believes in them. Neighborhood watch is a thriller about a kindhearted person who has been hurt many times. Still, that doesn't stop him from saving someone else's life.

movie series psychology advice thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
