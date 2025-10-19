Three powerful psychological thrillers that heal, shock, and stay with you

The main character of the “Get Out" movie. Photo: still from video

Psychological thrillers can be as effective as a therapy session. They stimulate the imagination and encourage reflection on important issues. Of the many films that have won over audiences, three stand out for their surprising endings.

Each of these three films blends emotional depth with suspense, offering insight into the human psyche — and a jaw-dropping finale, writes Novyny.LIVE.

Three psychological thrillers that stir the soul and twist the mind

Don't Tell Anyone (Ne Le Dis A Personne, 2006)

The movie tells the story of Alexander and Margot Beck, who are enjoying a romantic weekend. However, their dream vacation turns into a nightmare. One night, near a forest lake, a maniac kills Margot and seriously injures Alexander, who survives. The murderer is convicted, and the inconsolable widower tries to cope with the tragedy. Eight years later, the same crime occurs, and this time, Alexander himself is suspected of the murder.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The film is set on Christmas Eve in New York City. Bill Harford's wife confides in him that she has been fantasizing about having sex with another man. Initially stunned by this news, Bill later begins to consider a new, passionate adventure. Although Bill has many opportunities to cheat on his wife, he never dares to do so. In an attempt to satisfy his desires, he sneaks into a meeting of a mysterious club without an invitation. The members wear carnival masks, and their rituals evolve into something more. This visit changes his family life forever.

Get Out (2017)

The main character of the film is Chris, a successful and wealthy African American. He travels to his girlfriend, Rose's, ancestral estate to meet her parents. However, things don't go as planned. On the way, the couple runs into some trouble. When they arrive at the parents' house, Chris senses that they are not being sincere with him. Strange things happen in the house and in the town. Chris learns that many African Americans who come to the city simply disappear without a trace, and those who stay seem to be under hypnosis.

These thrillers are a great choice for an evening read. They will keep you on the edge of your seat while raising important topics that will make you think.

