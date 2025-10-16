Psychological thriller “Woman in Cabin 10” — Netflix intriguing new release

Keira Knightley stars in “Woman in Cabin 10”. Photo: video still

The 2025 Netflix film "Woman in Cabin 10" is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by British author Ruth Ware. This psychological thriller can twist the viewer’s imagination and make them question everything they see.

Novyny.LIVE provides a closer look at the story.

Advertisement

About the film "Woman in Cabin 10"

The plot follows journalist Laura Blacklock, who embarks on a new assignment: covering a charitable voyage aboard Richard Bulmer’s yacht, accompanied by his terminally ill wife, Annie. The final stop is scheduled for the coast of Norway, where Annie plans to announce that she will donate her wealth to charitable causes. However, the guests must first endure several days at sea.

Laura navigates this journey among wealthy passengers who do not hesitate to flaunt their superiority and impatience. One night, something strange and horrifying occurs: the journalist hears suspicious noises and witnesses a body being thrown overboard. The problem is, no one else saw it, and the wealthy passengers do not believe her, thinking she imagined the whole event.

Determined to prove she is not losing her mind, Laura begins her own investigation, confronting lies, secrecy, and fear. Ultimately, she realizes that something far more sinister is unfolding on the ship than she initially suspected.

This psychological thriller immerses the audience in a tense atmosphere, challenging their perception and keeping them in suspense until the very end. It’s an excellent choice for an evening when you want something engaging and detective-driven, but not overly heavy.

Read more:

The dark side of love — top psychological thriller of 2025

Thriller of the year — why The Cut with Orlando Bloom captivates

Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special