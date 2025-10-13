Netflix romance series — how dangerous passion can become

The main character of the series Anatomy of a Scandal. Photo: still from the video

Love series are like a psychotherapy lesson. They can highlight problems within a couple or showcase their strengths. There are several standout series that explore relationships and reveal the lengths people are willing to go to protect their secrets.

Novyny.LIVE provides a more detailed look at this.

Advertisement

The best love series

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

This series tells the story of the wife of a successful politician, whose life unravels when her husband is publicly accused of assault. Sophie faces a difficult choice — whether to trust her partner or the victim accusing him. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets from the past are gradually revealed, secrets that have the power to destroy everything.

Deceitful Love (2024)

This miniseries focuses on the relationship between a successful woman and a man much younger than her. The attention, compliments, and tenderness of her partner awaken long-forgotten feelings within her. This unexpected love stirs a desire to live life to the fullest, overcoming stereotypes and fears. However, it quickly turns into a dangerous, manipulative game. The secrets held by both partners constantly resurface, reminding them of the past and adding even more chaos to an already complicated relationship.

Obsession (2023)

This miniseries tells the story of successful surgeon William. He loses control when he meets his son’s fiancée, sparking an irresistible passion between them. Although both William and Anna try to suppress their forbidden feelings, passion takes over. The doctor embarks on a dangerous affair with his son’s fiancée. Eventually, this passion quickly escalates into an unhealthy obsession, driving him to make reckless decisions.

These films are sure to make you reflect on what truly matters in relationships. They showcase all aspects of love and how it can escalate into a dangerous passion.

Read more:

Victoria Beckham Netflix docuseries reveals painful past

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" tops Netflix despite backlash

Thriller of the year — why The Cut with Orlando Bloom captivates