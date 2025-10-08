Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies and TV shows "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" tops Netflix despite backlash

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" tops Netflix despite backlash

en
Publication time 8 October 2025 20:58
Netflix hit "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" sparks debate and breaks records
Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Photo: Netflix

The true crime drama "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" debuted with 12.2 million views in its first four days and making it to No. 2 on the Netflix TV chart, despite critical reviews of its graphic nature.

This was reported by NME.

Advertisement

The Ed Gein Story faces harsh reviews but wins viewers

The third season of the Monster anthology series, The Ed Gein Story, focuses on a different killer each season. The first season told the story of infamous murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, and the second season followed the Menendez brothers. 

This latest chapter follows Ed Gein, portrayed by Charlie Hunnam. In the 1940s and '50s, he committed two heinous murders and exhumed dead bodies, fashioning keepsakes from their bones and skin. He spent decades in mental health hospitals until his death in 1984 at the age of 77.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunnam responded to the criticism that the show has received, especially regarding the liberties taken with the story and its portrayal of victims. 

"I never felt on set that we did anything gratuitous or for shock impact. It was all in order to try to tell this story as honestly as we could," Hunnam said.

Co-creator Ian Brennan defended the show, claiming that the intent is not exploitative and that it's important to tell the whole story, no matter how disturbing.

Read more:

Horror remakes that outshine the originals — top 5 you must see

Timothée Chalamet wows critics in Marty Supreme

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
