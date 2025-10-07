Netflix series Genie, Make a Wish surges to global top 3 in just days — official trailer

Still from the "Genie, Make A Wish". Photo: Netflix

One of the newest K-dramas on Netflix, fantasy rom-com "Genie, Make a Wish" has rapidly made its way to the top global streaming spot just days after all episodes of the show were released.

The fantasy series claims top spots in 11 countries, cementing its place among Netflix’s biggest K-drama hits of 2025, reports Screenrant.

New K-drama rom-com Genie, Make a Wish — official trailer

The show follows Iblis, a genie who has awoken from a long slumber. He seeks out Ka-young, a psychopathic woman who wronged him in a past life. Iblis grants her three wishes, which define the events of this 13-episode romantic comedy.

According to FlixPatrol, Genie, Make a Wish is the number three TV show on Netflix worldwide as of October 7, 2025. It is also number one in eleven countries: the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

