The drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty tops Netflix — plot, trailer

Screenshot from the series Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Photo: reddit.com

A month after its release, the drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is breaking records on Netflix, maintaining top positions for an extended period.

This was reported by Collider.

Advertisement

Drama "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty"

The historical time-travel series starring Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min, has remained in Netflix’s top 10 for a month and is likely to stay popular as viewers await new episodes.

Premiering on August 23, 2025, the series initially ranked 4th among Netflix’s top 10 non-English shows and climbed higher with each new episode, garnering 6.8 million views in the past week.

The drama has 12 episodes in total, with the finale scheduled for September 29, 2025, and new episodes released on Saturdays and Sundays.

The series tells the story of the famous South Korean chef Yeon Chi-yeon, who finds herself in the past during the Joseon dynasty and becomes the royal chef for King Lee Hon — a ruler considered a tyrant. Yeon Chi-yeon’s life is at risk, as the king threatens to kill her if she serves him a dish that is either unpalatable or one she has prepared before.

It is fascinating to watch how the Michelin-starred chef prepares modern dishes in an era long before electricity.

Read more:

Leonardo DiCaprio new action film scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Housemade — new thriller starring Sweeney and Seyfried

Best serial killer series — truth is scarier than fiction