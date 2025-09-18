The Housemaid (2025) Trailer — Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in dark new thriller

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney in a new movie. Photo: screenshot from the video

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the new psychological thriller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. The film is based on a best-selling book that has sold over two million copies.

The trailer was published by Lionsgate Movies on YouTube.

The Housemaid — official trailer & release date

The Housemaid centers on Millie (Sweeney), who gets a job working for the wealthy couple Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar).

What begins as the perfect job quickly turns into something far more dangerous: a game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the closed doors of the Winchester household lies a world of shocking twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

The film is based on a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, which adapts McFadden’s best-selling book from 2022.

The Housemade movie hits theaters on December 19, 2025.

