The Housemaid (2025) Trailer — Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in dark new thriller

The Housemade — new thriller starring Sweeney and Seyfried
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the new psychological thriller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. The film is based on a best-selling book that has sold over two million copies.
The trailer was published by Lionsgate Movies on YouTube.
The Housemaid — official trailer & release date
The Housemaid centers on Millie (Sweeney), who gets a job working for the wealthy couple Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar).
What begins as the perfect job quickly turns into something far more dangerous: a game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the closed doors of the Winchester household lies a world of shocking twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.
The film is based on a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, which adapts McFadden’s best-selling book from 2022.
The Housemade movie hits theaters on December 19, 2025.
