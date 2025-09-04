"Wuthering Heights" with Margot Robbie — official trailer & release date

Photo: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. intrigued with a trailer to "Wuthering Heights" — feature adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic work starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

The Hollywood Reporters write.

"Wuthering Heights" — official trailer & release date

Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw, and Elordi will play Heathcliff. Published in 1847, the novel centers on the passionate and revenge-filled relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff after they meet while living at the eponymous residence.

The film stars Oscar nominee Hong Chau alongside Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directed the film from her own screenplay. The producers are Oscar nominee Josey McNamara, Fennell, and Robbie. Sara Desmond and Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley are the executive producers.

The film is set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. on February 13, 2026.

