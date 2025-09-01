Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies The Twilight saga is coming back to theaters this October

The Twilight saga is coming back to theaters this October

en
Publication time 1 September 2025 16:21
Twilight saga returns to cinemas — relive Bella and Edward’s story
Photo: theroxytheater

All five Twilight movies are set to return to theaters this October, so fans will soon be able to relive the epic love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob on the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

All five Twilight movies returning to theaters

The film series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name, revolves around the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as Bella discovers that Edward is a vampire. However, their love is tested by other vampires and werewolves, as well as by Bella's friendship with Jacob, who is also a werewolf. The franchise produced five films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight)

Few could have predicted the success of the first Twilight film when it was released on November 21, 2008. The movie had a relatively small budget, but it went on to gross $408.4 million worldwide and launched Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner into stardom. Thanks to the devoted Twilight fan base, the entire franchise grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide across its five films.

Read more:

This new thriller starring Keira Knightley will keep you hooked

Timothée Chalamet stars as a ping pong champion in Marty Supreme

movie cinema Twilight vampire drama return
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information