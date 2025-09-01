Twilight saga returns to cinemas — relive Bella and Edward’s story

Photo: theroxytheater

All five Twilight movies are set to return to theaters this October, so fans will soon be able to relive the epic love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob on the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

All five Twilight movies returning to theaters

The film series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name, revolves around the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as Bella discovers that Edward is a vampire. However, their love is tested by other vampires and werewolves, as well as by Bella's friendship with Jacob, who is also a werewolf. The franchise produced five films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Few could have predicted the success of the first Twilight film when it was released on November 21, 2008. The movie had a relatively small budget, but it went on to gross $408.4 million worldwide and launched Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner into stardom. Thanks to the devoted Twilight fan base, the entire franchise grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide across its five films.

