The A24 film company released a trailer for the new film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, based on the life of legendary American ping pong pro Marty Reisman.

Marty Supreme — official trailer & release date

The ping pong drama is set in 1950s New York City and stars Chalamet as the unconventional table tennis star Marty Reisman. It's perfect casting; Chalamet's lithe build resembles Reisman's, who was also known in ping pong circles as "the Needle".

Gwyneth Paltrow plays a famous movie star with whom Marty begins an affair on the road. The diverse cast also includes Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother; rapper Tyler, the Creator; magician Penn Jillette; Odessa A'zion; "Shark Tank" personality Kevin O'Leary (also known as Mr. Wonderful); and "Bad Lieutenant" filmmaker Abel Ferrara.

The world premiere is scheduled for December 25, 2025.

