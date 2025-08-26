Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies Timothée Chalamet stars as a ping pong champion in Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet stars as a ping pong champion in Marty Supreme

Publication time 26 August 2025 23:45
Marty Supreme — official trailer & release date
Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme. Photo: screenshot from the video

The A24 film company released a trailer for the new film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, based on the life of legendary American ping pong pro Marty Reisman.

The trailer was published on YouTube.

Marty Supreme — official trailer & release date

The ping pong drama is set in 1950s New York City and stars Chalamet as the unconventional table tennis star Marty Reisman. It's perfect casting; Chalamet's lithe build resembles Reisman's, who was also known in ping pong circles as "the Needle".

Gwyneth Paltrow plays a famous movie star with whom Marty begins an affair on the road. The diverse cast also includes Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother; rapper Tyler, the Creator; magician Penn Jillette; Odessa A'zion; "Shark Tank" personality Kevin O'Leary (also known as Mr. Wonderful); and "Bad Lieutenant" filmmaker Abel Ferrara.

The world premiere is scheduled for December 25, 2025.

Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
