Netflix releases trailer for new thriller starring Colin Farrell

Netflix releases trailer for new thriller starring Colin Farrell

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 August 2025 16:38
Netflix drops trailer for new thriller starring Colin Farrell
A still from Ballad of a Small Player. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for the film Ballad of a Small Player. The lead role of Lord Doyle is played by renowned Irish actor Colin Farrell.

The trailer was published on YouTube.

Ballad of a Small Player

The protagonist, Lord Doyle, spends his days and nights in casinos, drinking and losing all his money to gambling. Struggling to manage his rapidly mounting debts, he is offered help by the mysterious Dao Min (Fala Chen) — a casino employee with her own secrets.

The film is directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave). It stars Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, Dinee Ip, Alex Jennings, and Tilda Swinton.

The film is set to premiere on September 9, 2025, as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read more:

This is the movie Tarantino says is his very best

Hot movie picks for July 2025 — thrillers, dramas & more

4 chilling psychological TV shows to watch this weekend

