This new thriller starring Keira Knightley will keep you hooked

This new thriller starring Keira Knightley will keep you hooked

en
Publication time 26 August 2025 20:40
The Woman in Cabin 10 — official trailer & release date
Keira Knightley in "The Woman in Cabin 10" movie. Photo: screenshot from the video

Netflix released an official trailer for "The Woman in Cabin 10", a psychological thriller starring Keira Knightley and directed by Simon Stone. The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Ruth Ware.

This was reported by Variety.

The Woman in Cabin 10 — official trailer & release date

The film follows Lo, a journalist played by Keira Knightley, who boards a yacht for a travel assignment and becomes entangled in a web of conspiracies and mysteries. After witnessing a passenger being thrown overboard one night, her wealthy fellow travelers try to convince her that it didn't happen. She then decides to investigate the matter herself.

The trailer hints at a captivating narrative exploring themes of classism, gender, and gaslighting.

"At its heart, the film is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is," Ware said.

"The Woman in Cabin 10" also stars Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Art Malik, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The premiere is scheduled for October 10, 2025.

Read more:

Netflix sets premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 5

House of Guinness — Netflix shares official images of new drama

