Peaky Blinders' creator returns — Netflix Unveils House of Guinness

Netflix shared posters for the new drama series House of Guinness. It is being developed by Steven Knight, the director of Peaky Blinders.

Netflix teases House of Guinness

House of Guinness tells the epic story of one of Europe's most famous dynasties, the Guinness family.

The drama recounts the events that unfolded following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness. He created the beer that is now known all over the world. The story shows how his unique legacy shaped the lives of his four adult children.

Steven Knight began working on this series while filming Peaky Blinders.

The series boasts a strong cast led by Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn (The Responder) as Anne Guinness (later Anne Plunket), and Fionn O’Shea (Normal People) as Benjamin Guinness, and more.

Steven Knight created and wrote the series, and Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell served as executive producers. Tom Shankland directed the first set of episodes and Mounia Akl directed the second. Cahal Bannon serves as series producer and Howard Burch serves as producer.

The premiere is scheduled for September 25, 2025.

