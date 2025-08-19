Good Boy (2025): first trailer and release date revealed

Still from the Good Boy trailer. Photo: screenshot from the video

The official trailer for Good Boy, released Monday, shows Indy the dog and his owner, Todd (played by Shane Jensen), moving to a new home where they encounter paranormal activity.

Good Boy 2025 — official trailer, the plot & release date

Ben Leonberg's directorial debut stars his own dog, Indy, in the lead role. The silence of the house is filled with an eerie knocking, prompting Indy to investigate. The noise grows louder as someone pounds their forehead against a door. Indy barks loudly to alert Todd that something is wrong. However, the clip abruptly ends, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

Spooky scenes follow, including Todd’s grandfather (Larry Fessenden) unleashing a bloodcurdling growl while the dog looks on. The rest of the preview consists of fast-paced clips of Indy scurrying through forests and keeping watch at night.

The Good Boy cast also includes Arielle Friedman, Anya Krawcheck and Stuart Rudin.

IFC Films will release the film in North American theaters on October 3. The UK release will follow a week later, on October 10.

