Where to watch Eminem’s Stans — official release date on Paramount+

Main Movies Paramount+ to stream Eminem documentary Stans — the date

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 16:22
Eminem. Photo: AP

Eminem's documentary Stans offers an intimate look at fandom, with rare footage and fan stories. Following its limited theatrical run Aug. 7-10, it will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Eminem's Stans — official trailer and online release date

Eminem’s massive hit song "Stan" turned 25 this year. The emcee was only 28 when the single and its album, The Marshall Mathers LP, were released. The song, which is about an obsessive and crazy fan, is so iconic that the term "stan" was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. 

Stans follows a cast of real-life Eminem superfans. The feature-length documentary "examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona", according to its logline.

Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews, the film offers a raw, loud, and revealing journey across Eminem’s career and the passionate audience that has grown alongside him.

The documentary, directed by Steven Leckart, will debut on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil on Tuesday, August 26.

Those in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria will have to wait till August 27.

It could be worse, though. Stans won't be available on Paramount+ Japan until October 3.

Read more:

movie music Eminem premiere Paramount +
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
