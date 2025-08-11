Apple TV+ announced Mr. Scorsese documentary — first look

Director Martin Scorsese. Photo: AP

On Monday, August 11, Apple TV+ presents Mr. Scorsese, a five-part documentary directed by Rebecca Miller, offering an intimate look at the iconic filmmaker’s life and work.

The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Mr. Scorsese — plot and premiere date

In the clip below, Martin Scorsese and his filmmaker friends, including Steven Spielberg, discuss the great lengths to which the Oscar winner went to protect his cut of Taxi Driver (1976), which almost never saw the light of day.

According to a press release, the docuseries "examines how Scorsese’s colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each of his films stunned the world with its originality. From his early days as a New York University student filmmaker to the present, the documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the role of good and evil in human nature".

Rebecca Miller and Martin Scorsese. Photo: AppleTV+

The film features exclusive access to Martin Scorsese's private archives, as well as extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself. It also includes never-before-seen interviews with his friends, family, and longtime collaborators, including Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks, and Rodrigo Prieto.

Mr. Scorsese premieres Oct. 17 on Apple TV+.

