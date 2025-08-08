When will Lady Gaga join Wednesday season 2? Full details inside

Lady Gaga. Photo: Allure.com

A major mystery surrounding Wednesday Season 2 has finally been solved. After months of speculation, Netflix confirmed that Lady Gaga will appear in the show, and revealed the exact episode.

SuperHeroHype reports.

Advertisement

When does Lady Gaga appear in Wednesday Season 2?

During her performance at Tudum 2025, Netflix confirmed Lady Gaga’s guest role in Season 2 of Wednesday. The Live Event, where she closed the show with a medley of "Zombie Boy", "Bloody Mary", and "Abracadabra".

The production team filmed the season in Ireland and split it into two parts. Part 1, which includes four episodes, is currently available to stream. Part 2, featuring Lady Gaga, will premiere on September 3.

Lady Gaga’s role

Lady Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious former teacher at Nevermore Academy. Netflix describes her character as "legendary" and "enigmatic." She crosses paths with Wednesday in a pivotal storyline, though the extent of her involvement in the central mystery remains undisclosed.

Season 2 expands the cast further, introducing Steve Buscemi as the new headmaster of Nevermore, Barry Dort. Other newcomers include Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd.

Read more:

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

Wednesday Season 2 is out on Netflix — and it's already on top