Where to watch every Jurassic Park movie and series online

Jurassic Park — where to stream every movie and spinoff right now
The seventh installment of the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, roared into theaters over the July 4th weekend, but what if you want to revisit the entire Jurassic Park saga before diving into Jurassic World: Rebirth?
Novyny.LIVE shares the list of streaming services, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.
Where to stream Jurassic Park movies in order online?
All the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World feature films, produced by Universal Pictures, are available to stream on Peacock. You can also buy or rent the Jurassic Park movies on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms.
Follow the order to watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies, and learn where the Netflix animated series and YouTube short films fit into the story:
- Jurassic Park (1993): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- Jurassic Park III (2001): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- Jurassic World (2015): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- Battle at Big Rock (2019, YouTube short film): YouTube
- Camp Cretaceous TV series (2020-2022): Netflix
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory TV series (2025): Netflix
- The Prologue — Jurassic World: Dominion (2021): YouTube
- Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV
- Jurassic World Rebirth (2025): Peacock (expected this fall), Prime Video, Apple TV
