Angelina Jolie reunites with Mr. & Mrs. Smith director for new spy thriller

Angelina Jolie, Doug Liman reunite for new spy film
Angelina Jolie and Doug Liman, who previously collaborated on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, are working together again on another spy thriller.
The Hollywood Reporter writes.
Angelina Jolie returns to the spy genre
Universal is finalizing the last details of its deal to acquire The Initiative, a popular spy project with Angelina Jolie attached to star, Doug Liman set to direct, and F. Scott Frazier writing the script.
Described as "Training Day set in the world of espionage", the story follows Jolie as a rogue master spy named Bright who operates outside the law (because, as the movies have taught us, sometimes you need someone bad to take down people who are even worse). When a new agent named Charlie joins Bright's team, he soon finds himself in situations where he isn't sure whether Bright is trying to kill him. He is simply willing to do whatever it takes to protect the free world.
The studio and filmmakers hope to move quickly on this project, aiming to start production in the first quarter of 2026.
