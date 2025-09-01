Top 5 shows to stream in September: thrills, drama, and mystery

Still from the Only Murders in the Building TV Show. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Get ready for a binge-worthy month! Discover the hottest new episodes and series, including hilarious whodunits, chilling mysteries, and gripping dramas.

Novyny.LIVE shares your ultimate must-watch list for September 2025.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 — from September 9 on Hulu

With its blend of humor and mystery, it's no surprise that Only Murders in the Building is one of the most eagerly awaited comedy series of recent years. The series brings us back to the Arconia to follow Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as they investigate a new murder. This time, the trio will delve into the worlds of gambling, the mafia, and billionaires.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 — from September 3 on Netflix

The second season of the popular show, starring Jenna Ortega, is highly anticipated. It's time for the young girl to confront an unrelenting threat connected to her family's secrets, her own abilities, and her fellow students at the prestigious Nevermore Academy.

The Savant — from September 26 on AppleTV+

In a new thriller, The Savant, Jessica Chastain plays a detective who infiltrates an online hate group to prevent extremist networks in her country from carrying out attacks.

House of Guinness — from September 25 on Netflix

Steven Knight, the Peaky Blinders screenwriter, returns to serial storytelling with House of Guinness, a show set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. The story begins after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the founder of the famous brewery that bears his name. It focuses on the fate of his four children.

Billionaires' Bunker — from September 19 on Netflix

The new series from the creators of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). Set in a luxury bunker built to protect its residents from any possible catastrophe, the show follows a group of billionaires who are locked inside and forced to hide during an unprecedented global conflict.

