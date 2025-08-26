Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology Best psychological miniseries on Netflix to watch

Best psychological miniseries on Netflix to watch

Publication time 28 August 2025 12:37
Best psychological mini-series on Netflix to watch — thrilling stories with sharp plots
The main heroine of the series Behind Her Eyes. Photo: video still
Miniseries are the perfect option for those who love detailed stories that can be binge-watched in just one evening. Netflix has delighted viewers with more than one engaging title. Three psychological series, in particular, have rightfully become favorites of millions — keeping audiences in suspense, impressing with their plots, and captivating from the very first minutes.
Novyny.LIVE takes a closer look.

The best miniseries on Netflix

"Behind Her Eyes" (2021)

Louise meets a charming stranger at a bar, only to discover that he is her new boss — a psychiatrist. A romance develops between them, despite the fact that David is already in a relationship. By chance, Louise meets her lover’s wife and begins to befriend her, which only complicates the situation further. It turns out that the boss’s mysterious spouse is hiding chilling secrets. The unexpected plot twists will surely impress you and keep you on edge until the very last scene.

"Alias Grace" (2017)

Grace Marks is a simple maid whose life was shattered by a horrific crime. Her employer was murdered, and Grace became the prime suspect. The court found her guilty based on overwhelming evidence. However, the young woman insisted she remembered nothing. Because of this, she was sent not to the gallows, but to a psychiatric hospital. Ten years later, a young doctor arrives at the clinic, convinced of Grace’s innocence. He sets out to restore her memories, but the deeper he delves, the less certain he becomes about who she really is.

 "The Last Night at Tremore Beach" (2024)

A pianist, struck by a creative crisis, retreats to a coastal town. He hopes to complete his final work there, but his fate takes an unexpected turn. Struck by lightning, he is soon engulfed in a series of mystical horrors. He experiences disturbing visions of the future and senses imminent danger. Even more unsettling, these visions begin to come true. The glimpses of the future terrify the pianist, as they reveal grim fates for his loved ones. The protagonist struggles to decipher the messages and protect those close to him.

If you enjoy a touch of mysticism and tense, chilling plots, these miniseries are a must-watch. They captivate from the very first minutes and keep you on edge throughout.

movie series Netflix psychology
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
