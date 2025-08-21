Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies HBO shares first photo of the Weasley family in Harry Potter

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 August 2025 17:46
HBO's new Harry Potter shows first look at Weasley family
Ron Weasley's Family. IMDb

HBO has revealed the actors who will play Ron Weasley's red-haired siblings in the new "Harry Potter" TV show. The TV show is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The red-haired beauties of the new "Harry Potter"

Tristan Harland is reported to play Fred Weasley, Gabrielle Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley. Tristan and Gabrielle Harland previously starred in the TV show The Last Kingdom. Gracie Cochrane was involved in the filming of Blitz.

They join the previously announced Alastair Stout as Ron and Catherine Parkinson as Molly. Ron's father, Arthur Weasley, remains a mystery.

The main trio, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, were cast several months ago. Filming for the TV show, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027, recently began in London.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Read also:

New Harry Potter footage leaks online — watch now

Harry Potter TV Cast — Who's in as the Malfoys & Dursleys?

HBO channel series movie Harry Potter filming
Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
