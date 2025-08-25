Clickbait, Sirens, Bodies — must-watch Netflix limited series worth every minute

Photo from the Sirens limited series. Photo: Netflix

No time for long shows? Limited series could be a great way to relax before bed without neglecting your routine.

Collider shared a list of limited series you can finish fast.

Clickbait (2021)

This crime drama centers on the mysterious disappearance of a man. A video of the missing man holding a sign is circulating online: "If this video gets five million views, I will die". His family and the police are desperately trying to find out why he disappeared.

Bodies (2023)

Investigators found a corpse with no signs of violence or injury. They discover that the body was found in the same location in London during four different time periods: 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. This limited series combines detective work with mysticism and horror.

Dear Child (2023)

A woman who had been held captive for years finally escaped. However, her gruesome story is only the beginning. It opens investigators' eyes to a 13-year-old case with dark secrets.

One Day (2024)

The series tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, two people from different social backgrounds who began a romance after graduating from the University of Edinburgh. For the next 20 years, the former lovers continue to meet on the same day every year. Each meeting offers a fresh perspective on their lives apart.

Sirens (2025)

The plot unfolds over the course of a weekend at a luxurious beachfront estate. Megan Fahy stars as Devon, an intelligent yet troubled young woman deeply concerned about her sister's toxic relationship with her wealthy boss. Seeking answers, Devon searches the estate.

