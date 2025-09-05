Twilight movies are now streaming free on YouTube, and the full saga is available

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner from The Twilight Saga. Photo: Zoom TV

Fans of the iconic vampire series will soon have a chance to watch all five Twilight films at no cost.

Lionsgate, which owns Summit Entertainment, announced that the entire franchise — Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) — will be available for free streaming on YouTube for the first time.

Advertisement

This was announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lionsgate to offer all five Twilight films free on YouTube from September 7–14

The free viewing event runs from September 7 at 12 p.m. PT through September 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the movies continuously on Lionsgate’s official Twilight YouTube channel.

The saga, adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, follows Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as they navigate a complicated romance complicated by vampires, werewolves, and Bella’s friendship with Jacob, a werewolf. The films propelled stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to global fame. Other cast members include Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Justin Chon, Anna Kendrick, Michael Welch, Christian Serratos, and Sarah Clarke.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first Twilight novel, Lionsgate also announced that the movies will return to theaters from October 29 to November 2, with one film screening each day.

The franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide and continues to inspire new projects, including an upcoming animated series, Midnight Sun, based on Meyer’s novels.

Read more:

5 iconic chilling miniseries that will give you goosebumps

"Wuthering Heights" trailer pairs Margot Robbie with Jacob Elordi

How to fall in love twice — best movie for couples