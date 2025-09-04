Best cult horror miniseries — what to watch tonight

Scene from the series The Fall of the House of Usher. Photo: Netflix

Horror movies and TV series distract us from everyday problems and give us unforgettable emotions. However, picking the right one can be tricky.

Collider shares a selection of iconic scary miniseries.

The Enfield Haunting (2015)

The series is based on real events that took place in a house in Enfield, London, in 1977. This incident became known as the "Enfield Poltergeist." The show is filled with horror and sudden plot twists.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

More than just a supernatural miniseries, it will have you sleeping with the lights on for the next month. The show follows a family who grew up in the old Hill House mansion, where paranormal events occurred. While it’s a horror series, it focuses more on family, memory, and the pain of loss.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

This miniseries follows a nanny hired to care for her employer’s niece and nephew in what seems like a charming country estate. However, the house is far from charming and brings its inhabitants many troubles. This chilling series is perfect for fans of ghostly house stories.

Midnight Mass (2021)

The story centers on a religious yet impoverished island community whose residents begin experiencing supernatural horrors after the arrival of a mysterious priest. The series was created by Mike Flanagan, director of The Haunting of Hill House.

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Based on Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 story, the series follows the Usher family, whose members are haunted and killed by a mysterious woman from their past. This gothic horror with touches of drama will grip your heart and have you hiding under the covers.

