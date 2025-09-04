Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies 5 iconic chilling miniseries that will give you goosebumps

5 iconic chilling miniseries that will give you goosebumps

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 September 2025 11:47
Best cult horror miniseries — what to watch tonight
Scene from the series The Fall of the House of Usher. Photo: Netflix

Horror movies and TV series distract us from everyday problems and give us unforgettable emotions. However, picking the right one can be tricky. 

Collider shares a selection of iconic scary miniseries.

Advertisement

The Enfield Haunting (2015)

The series is based on real events that took place in a house in Enfield, London, in 1977. This incident became known as the "Enfield Poltergeist." The show is filled with horror and sudden plot twists.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

More than just a supernatural miniseries, it will have you sleeping with the lights on for the next month. The show follows a family who grew up in the old Hill House mansion, where paranormal events occurred. While it’s a horror series, it focuses more on family, memory, and the pain of loss.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

This miniseries follows a nanny hired to care for her employer’s niece and nephew in what seems like a charming country estate. However, the house is far from charming and brings its inhabitants many troubles. This chilling series is perfect for fans of ghostly house stories.

Midnight Mass (2021)

The story centers on a religious yet impoverished island community whose residents begin experiencing supernatural horrors after the arrival of a mysterious priest. The series was created by Mike Flanagan, director of The Haunting of Hill House.

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Based on Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 story, the series follows the Usher family, whose members are haunted and killed by a mysterious woman from their past. This gothic horror with touches of drama will grip your heart and have you hiding under the covers.

Read more:

Iconic horror movies worth watching

Not just Wednesday — the best Tim Burton movies to watch again

5 must-watch psychological thrillers with jaw-dropping finales

movie series world celebrities trailer horror movies
Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information