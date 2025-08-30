Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Iconic horror movies worth watching

Iconic horror movies worth watching

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 September 2025 11:20
Top cult horror films of the last decade — what to watch tonight
A still from the movie Train to Busan. Photo: imdb.com

Horror films not only create unforgettable experiences but also provoke thought and often address socially significant themes. However, with such a vast selection of cinema, it’s not easy to choose what truly resonates.

Collider shared a compilation of cult horror films from the past decade.

Advertisement

Train to Busan (2016)

The film tells the story of a terrifying epidemic that turns people into zombies. A woman infected with the virus boards the high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, turning the journey into a deadly survival game.

Midsommar (2019)

In an attempt to escape her suffering, the film’s protagonist, Dani, attends the eponymous Swedish festival with her boyfriend and his friends. However, upon arrival, things are not as they seem, and the harsh reality of this cult festival puts their lives in terrifying danger.

His House (2020)

The film tells the story of a couple fleeing war-torn South Sudan in search of refuge in a quiet English town. However, their move turns out to be far from salvation and becomes a true nightmare. Their new home harbors an evil that follows them everywhere.

Substance (2024)

The film follows Elizabeth Sparkle, an actress losing her popularity. On her 50th birthday, she is replaced on a fitness show. Disappointed, Sparkle dares to inject herself with a substance that promises to restore her fame and youth.

Read more:

This new thriller starring Keira Knightley will keep you hooked

Best psychological miniseries on Netflix to watch

A new horror series based on the novel by Stephen King — trailer

movie Souh Korea Demi Moore horror movies зомбі
Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information