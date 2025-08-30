Top cult horror films of the last decade — what to watch tonight

A still from the movie Train to Busan. Photo: imdb.com

Horror films not only create unforgettable experiences but also provoke thought and often address socially significant themes. However, with such a vast selection of cinema, it’s not easy to choose what truly resonates.

Collider shared a compilation of cult horror films from the past decade.

Train to Busan (2016)

The film tells the story of a terrifying epidemic that turns people into zombies. A woman infected with the virus boards the high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, turning the journey into a deadly survival game.

Midsommar (2019)

In an attempt to escape her suffering, the film’s protagonist, Dani, attends the eponymous Swedish festival with her boyfriend and his friends. However, upon arrival, things are not as they seem, and the harsh reality of this cult festival puts their lives in terrifying danger.

His House (2020)

The film tells the story of a couple fleeing war-torn South Sudan in search of refuge in a quiet English town. However, their move turns out to be far from salvation and becomes a true nightmare. Their new home harbors an evil that follows them everywhere.

Substance (2024)

The film follows Elizabeth Sparkle, an actress losing her popularity. On her 50th birthday, she is replaced on a fitness show. Disappointed, Sparkle dares to inject herself with a substance that promises to restore her fame and youth.

