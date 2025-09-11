Movies too hard to watch twice — the best emotional films

The main heroine of the movie "The Lovely Bones". Photo: video still

Not just with a sharp plot, but emotionally heavy — some films are nearly impossible to watch a second time. They stir a storm of feelings inside and leave true scars on the heart.

Three of the most powerful emotional films

"The Lovely Bones" (2009)

The story unfolds in the 1970s. In a small American suburban town, a ruthless predator preys on a 14-year-old girl and kills her. The investigation soon hits a dead end, as Susie’s body is never found. Her parents struggle to cope: her mother moves to another state, while her father tries to track down the murderer on his own. Meanwhile, Susie becomes trapped in the in-between — a realm between life and death — staying close to her loved ones and waiting to see her killer punished. But how long can she hold on to anger and pain without finally letting go of the past?

"Pieces of a Woman" (2020)

Martha and Sean are a loving couple awaiting the arrival of their long-desired child. Surrounded by the care of her partner and mother, Martha feels supported in every step as they prepare for the baby’s birth. But their idyllic happiness shatters in an instant: the infant dies just a few hours after being born. Now the protagonist must grapple not only with the overwhelming grief of loss, but also with a crushing sense of guilt. To make matters worse, her relationships with loved ones begin to unravel at a devastating pace. Will she find the strength to start over?

"Se7en" (1995)

This thriller starring Brad Pitt has become a favorite among millions, though it’s emotionally difficult to watch. At the heart of the story are two detectives. Just seven days before his retirement, Somerset is paired with a young partner, Mills. Together, they must investigate a series of brutal ritualistic murders. The killer proclaims himself "God’s instrument," determined to punish sinners for their crimes. The film grips the viewer with relentless tension right up to the final frame.

These films are difficult to watch a second time, yet they are truly worth experiencing. After viewing, they leave a haunting aftertaste — a blend of fear, curiosity, and awe.

