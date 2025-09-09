Stephen King called Donald Trump an idiot — details

American author Stephen King. Photo: REUTERS

Famous American author and "King of Horror" Stephen King publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized that he fears the Republican might seek a third presidential term.

Stephen King on Donald Trump

The author has never shied away from sharing his opinion about Donald Trump, even when threatened with boycotts over jokes about the Republican. King continues to openly criticize Trump’s actions and his administration.

Recently, on MSNBC’s Velshi program, King shared his concerns about Trump’s presidency.

"The worst thing that I could think of is that this guy would get a third term because he's basically an idiot, isn't he?" the author said.

King considers Trump's belief that he is incapable of doing bad things to be the most dangerous aspect of his personality.

"He is basically, I don't want to use the word 'crazy,' because I don't really think that he is, but he's certainly dangerous," the famous author added.

It’s worth noting that King not only openly opposes Trump, but after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he expressed support for Ukraine and ended collaborations with Russian publishers. He has repeatedly called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the killings and step down as president. Additionally, the author has often worn clothing featuring Ukrainian symbols.

