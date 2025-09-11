From Spice Girl to designer: Victoria Beckham gets Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Reuters

This fall, Netflix will air a documentary series about former singer and designer Victoria Beckham. The premiere is scheduled for October 9.

The streaming service announced this on Instagram.

The story of David Beckham's wife

The docuseries will chronicle the journey of a young English girl who dreamed of becoming famous and ultimately became a global style icon. It will recount the challenges she faced as a member of the Spice Girls and her relationship with soccer legend David Beckham. The designer will also share stories about her experiences in the cutthroat world of high fashion.

"VICTORIA BECKHAM, from the makers of the emmy award-winning BECKHAM and the award-winning director of Michelle Obama’s BECOMING, launching oct 9," the synopsis reads.

It was directed by Nadia Hallgren and created by BECKHAM creator Fisher Stevens. The series about a football player was awarded an Emmy Award.

