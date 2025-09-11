Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Victoria Beckham’s story comes to Netflix in October 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 September 2025 20:36
From Spice Girl to designer: Victoria Beckham gets Netflix docuseries
Victoria Beckham. Photo: Reuters
This fall, Netflix will air a documentary series about former singer and designer Victoria Beckham. The premiere is scheduled for October 9.

The streaming service announced this on Instagram.

The docuseries will chronicle the journey of a young English girl who dreamed of becoming famous and ultimately became a global style icon. It will recount the challenges she faced as a member of the Spice Girls and her relationship with soccer legend David Beckham. The designer will also share stories about her experiences in the cutthroat world of high fashion.

"VICTORIA BECKHAM, from the makers of the emmy award-winning BECKHAM and the award-winning director of Michelle Obama’s BECOMING, launching oct 9," the synopsis reads.

It was directed by Nadia Hallgren and created by BECKHAM creator Fisher Stevens. The series about a football player was awarded an Emmy Award.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Read more:

Twilight franchise goes free on YouTube for the first time ever

"Wuthering Heights" trailer pairs Margot Robbie with Jacob Elordi

Veronica Novikova - Editor
Author
Veronica Novikova
