Victoria Beckham’s makeup and hair secrets you’ll want to copy

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham is a woman who has proven for many years that style and a well-groomed appearance are ageless. She inspires with not only her fashionable looks, but also her attitude toward beauty — always elegant and confident, without unnecessary pathos.

Cosmopolitan writes how Beckham is shaping global fashion trends.

What new trends does Victoria Beckham set?

Makeup without harming the skin

Rather than getting a blush from the sun, Victoria uses her Victoria Beckham Beauty Color Wash Blush Water Tint. She applies the light pink shade with her fingers and rubs it into her skin. According to Victoria, this gives her a "healthy glow" while protecting skin from the sun's harmful rays. The lesson is simple: it's better to choose the right cosmetic products than to risk your health.

A stylish haircut that you shouldn't be afraid of

Her famous Posh bob is a classic that stars are imitating again. However, Beckham's appeal lies not only in her hairstyle, but also in her willingness to experiment. She boldly experiments with everything from precise bob lines to highlights. She reminds us that stepping out of our comfort zones often reveals new facets of beauty.

Smokey eyes — for any occasion

Dramatic eye makeup has become Victoria's trademark. She uses Satin Kajal Liner to create her signature smoky eye, applying it to line the eyelid for definition, buffing it with a brush for an eyeshadow effect, and placing it along the waterline for a more dramatic look.

Dramatic eye makeup has become Victoria's trademark. Victoria admits that she has been wearing smoky eye makeup for years and considers it a universal look. This proves that bright, seductive makeup should not be saved for "special occasions" because it looks great at any age and on weekdays.

