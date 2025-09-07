Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Iconic Giorgio Armani perfumes that made history

Iconic Giorgio Armani perfumes that made history

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 21:30
Giorgio Armani’s iconicperfumes that changed the world of fragrance
Woman applies perfume on her body. Photo: freepik

Yesterday, September 4, the world lost Giorgio Armani, a man who changed the way we think about fashion and style. He was 91 years old. He is remembered not only for his elegant suits, adored by stars, but also for his perfumes, which have been among the world's most popular for over 40 years. The brand's first fragrance was released in 1982, and the collection has grown ever since, winning the hearts of women around the globe.

Novyny.LIVE highlights three unforgettable fragrances that embody sophistication and allure.

Cult perfumes by Giorgio Armani you must try

Si Giorgio Armani

When Armani created this fragrance, he envisioned a woman who would feel strong, free, and tender while wearing it. Perfumer Christine Nagel brought this idea to life with a composition that suits almost everyone.

Cult perfumes by Giorgio Armani
Si Giorgio Armani. Photo: Brocard

This is a universal scent for people who are always moving forward.

My Way Intense

This is a richer version of the beloved My Way fragrance. It brings together fragrances from around the globe, including bergamot from Calabria, orange blossom from Egypt, tuberose from India, and sandalwood and vanilla from Madagascar. It's like taking a trip in a bottle!

Cult perfumes by Giorgio Armani - my way
My Way Intense. Photo: Brocard

In addition, the brand cares about nature — the bottle can be refilled without buying a new one.

Acqua Di Gioia

This scent is like a breath of fresh air by the sea. It features the coolness of lemon and mint, the softness of jasmine and peony, and a light spiciness from pink pepper. The base contains cedar and sweet notes of sugar.

Cult perfumes by Giorgio Armani - aqua di gioia
Acqua Di Gioia, photo: Brocard

All together, it creates a mood of lightness and joy, as if you were on vacation at the seaside.

Read more:

Office-friendly perfumes — subtle yet powerful choices

Perfumes that smell like fall — warm, spicy & chic

