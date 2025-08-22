Eternal Roots: Bella Hadid’s perfume that breaks the rules

Bella Hadid. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

American supermodel Bella Hadid, of Palestinian-Dutch descent, surprises the world again with her brand, Orebella, which has released a new perfume, Eternal Roots, with some very unusual features.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about why this perfume designed to stand out in the perfume world.

A perfume like no other — what's special?

First, this fragrance is completely alcohol-free. It's not just a perfume; it's a real skincare product. Its two-phase formula contains a first layer of camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, shea, and ice mushroom extracts to moisturize and nourish your skin. The second layer is a fragrance concentrate made from essential oils. To achieve the perfect blend, shake the bottle before use.

Secondly, the renowned perfumer Jérôme Epinette worked on Eternal Roots. He combined the bright, citrusy notes of bergamot and lychee with the spicy scent of pink pepper and the tender aroma of raspberry flower. Sweet shades of pink sugar complete the fragrance. A suede accord emerges at the heart of the fragrance, which is rounded out by notes of papyrus, vetiver, patchouli, birch, and a light smoky trail.

Eternal Roots perfume. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

For Bella herself, this perfume has become a symbol of inner strength and tenderness at the same time.

"It’s a scent that balances and blends strength and softness, encouraging you to savor the simple rituals that bring reflection and happiness," summarized Hadid.

The Eternal Roots bottles come in a bright red color and are available in three sizes:

10 ml — $35;

50 ml — $72;

100 ml — $100.

