Glam perfume picks from celebrities: Ariana Grande, J.Lo, Katy Perry & more

For a celebrity, creating their own fragrance is a way to leave their mark on the world of beauty. Some scents are delicate and romantic, while others are bold and glamorous. Some have become true classics, beloved by fans and connoisseurs of fine perfumes alike.

Novyny.LIVE has compiled a list of the most beloved celebrity fragrances that are still popular today.

The most glamorous celebrity perfumes

Luxe Rush by Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is the true queen of the 2000s, and her 2019 fragrance, Luxe Rush, perfectly emphasizes this. Exuding luxury, it contains bergamot from Sicily, peony, tiger lily, and notes of creamy mousse and sandalwood. The fragrance is feminine and warm, leaving a charming trail behind. Paris Hilton collaborated with perfumer Michel DeFino to create the fragrance, and DeFino knows exactly what "star glamour" smells like.

Mod Vanilla by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is one of the most successful celebrities in the perfume industry. Her 2022 fragrance, Mod Vanilla, is a warm embrace of vanilla and amber. The heart of the fragrance features a noticeable juicy plum note that adds depth and sophistication. You'll want to keep sniffing your wrist to enjoy this scent. If you like moderately sweet perfumes, this is the one for you.

Purr by Katy Perry

Purr perfume was released in 2010 and immediately captivated everyone with its unique design: the purple cat-shaped bottle was impossible to miss. The fragrance itself turned out to be equally interesting. It contains notes of peach, apple, jasmine, and coconut blended with musk. It is a fragrance for those who like to be mischievous yet charming.

Still by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to create fragrances that make you fall in love at first sniff. Still, released in 2003, is tenderness and depth in a bottle. With notes of spicy pepper and delicate sandalwood, it leaves a soft, musky trail on the skin.

The perfect choice for everyday wear or for evenings when you want a calm yet enchanting fragrance.

