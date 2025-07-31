How to choose the right perfume online without smelling it

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

We all have our own fragrance preferences. For example, some people associate vanilla with childhood, while others find it irritating. Some people love mint, while others associate it with toothpaste. Find out how to choose the perfect perfume online by learning to read fragrance notes, reviews, and mood descriptions like a perfumista.

What are perfume notes, and how do they work?

The scents in perfumes unfold gradually. There is not just one fragrance; there is a real story with three acts.

The top notes are the first impression

These are the scents you smell right after putting on the perfume. They are a quick, bright, but short "explosion". Examples include citrus, light flowers, and sometimes fruits. The top note only lasts 15 to 30 minutes. It's like a first date — it makes an unforgettable impression.

The heart notes are the essence of the fragrance

They appear after a few minutes and last for several hours. The heart reveals the perfume's true nature. If the fragrance contains flowers, it will be delicate or romantic. If there are spices, expect something bright and passionate.

Base notes

These are the "backbone" of the fragrance. They appear last, but linger the longest — sometimes until the end of the day. Base notes provide depth, character, and durability. They often smell like wood, ambergris, musk, vanilla, or leather.

A woman holding a bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

How to buy perfume online without losing out

It's actually quite simple. Online stores often offer better prices than brick-and-mortar stores because they don't have to pay for a showroom or salaries for dozens of consultants. They also constantly offer discounts, gifts, and promotions. Therefore, buying perfume online is convenient and profitable.

To avoid disappointment, pay attention to the fragrance's composition, your skin type, the season, and, of course, your preferences. In general, read the fragrance description to understand what scent to expect.

