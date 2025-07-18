Three versatile perfumes perfect for any season and every mood

Timeless perfumes you can wear all year round
Some perfumes are so versatile that they can be worn all year round. These scents are both casual and sophisticated. They suit everyone and are appropriate for summer and winter.
Novyny.LIVE shares three such fragrances.
Three fragrances you can wear year round
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle
This fragrance truly embodies romance and femininity. Refreshing and versatile, it will complement your look perfectly at any time of the year. The initial notes of orange and bergamot are followed by jasmine and morning rose petals. Base notes of patchouli and vetiver add intrigue.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt
This fragrance captures the essence of a sea breeze in a bottle. Light, airy, and slightly salty, it is suitable for everyone. It is based on notes of sea salt, sage, and grapefruit. Marine wood adds special charm and warmth.
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Mysterious and dramatic. This deep fragrance is a luxurious addition to any outfit. Its floral and chocolate notes are sensual: truffle, gardenia, black currant, jasmine, and bergamot. These are followed by the delicate scents of orchid, lotus, and white musk.
These fragrances are not just for everyone. However, they will be the most successful beauty investment you will never regret.
Read also:
The fruit note everyone loves in perfume right now
Top strawberry perfumes — sweet, fresh, and seductive
The best perfumes from Zara that perform like luxury