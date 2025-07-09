Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 14 July 2025 05:12
Pear like you've never smelled it – three unforgettable perfumes
Perfume with fruit. Photo: Freepik

If sweet aromas make your heart sink and vanilla is your favorite flavor, then we have news for you. A new favorite perfume has emerged this summer: pear. This particular scent has become an unexpected hit in perfumery.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

The fruit that conquered perfumers

Juicy and feminine, the pear note often opens a perfume, immediately capturing attention. Sometimes fresh and sometimes sweet, it evokes happiness. Its character depends on the other scents in the bottle. With vanilla, for example, it is warm and welcoming. With flowers, it is light and ethereal. With musk, it is deep and almost bodily.

Although the pear is best in warm weather, it does not lose its charm in the fall. When combined with fig or amber, it sounds deeper, with a more oriental tone.

Three perfumes where the pear note shines uniquely

Juliette Has A Gun Pear Inc. — it’s like a white T-shirt in the world of perfume: simple, stylish, and always appropriate. Here, the pear scent is delicate and pure with a slight hint of musk and amber. It’s perfect for everyday wear.

A perfume that you want to wear every day
Juliette Has A Gun Pear Inc. Photo: make.up

Maison Crivelli Pamplemousse-Pear — it’s not well known, but it's definitely worth a try. It's a pear with the tartness of pink grapefruit. It's fresh, bold, and perfect for those who don't like trivial solutions.

BDK Bouquet de Hongrie — it’s a classic with a new twist. It features pear alongside peony, jasmine, and musk. This fragrance evokes an elegant yet unpretentious Parisian mood.

A perfume that puts you in a special mood
BDK Bouquet de Hongrie. Photo: make.up

If you're looking for a perfume that smells "delicious" but isn't overpowering, it's time to give pear a chance. It's delicate yet has character.

3 ultra versatile perfumes that suit everyone

Top strawberry perfumes — sweet, fresh, and seductive

The best perfumes from Zara that perform like luxury

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
