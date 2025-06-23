Unforgettable strawberry perfumes to try in 2025

A nice perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

Summer is all about lightness, freedom, and something very delicious in the air. And that's where strawberries come in. No, not from the garden — but from a bottle. Perfumes with notes of this juicy berry seem to be made for hot days when you want to smell fresh, but not too sweet. They have something playful, a little romantic, and totally summery about them.

Perfumes with a distinctive berry fragrance

But strawberries are not just a childhood berry. In perfumes, they reveal themselves in a completely different way: they can be as delicate as a first date or as boldly sweet as a city at night. It all depends on what perfumers combine them with.

Burberry Her is for when you want to feel like the heroine of a TV show. It's not just strawberries, but a whole berry mix: raspberries, blackberries, even a hint of lemon sparkle. At the heart of the fragrance are flowers, and the base leaves a warm trail of vanilla, wood, and musk. Ideal for everyday.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense is a fragrance for girls with a romantic soul. Strawberry is combined with pear and bergamot, followed by a floral-honey aftertaste. Very warm, delicate, slightly sweet — like a hug in the summer rain.

Clean Classic Strawberry Fields — clean, simple, very "familiar". It's like walking barefoot in a strawberry field — fresh linen, light jasmine, a drop of orchid, and a hint of soft musk with ambergris at the end. For those who don't like "perfume showmanship" and prefer naturalness.

YSL Mon Paris — when you want something more passionate. Here, strawberries dance with orange, pear, and raspberry, followed by jasmine and peony — very feminine. The finale features musk, cedar, and a hint of vanilla. This fragrance is sure to be memorable.

Strawberry fragrances are like a movie you want to watch over and over again. They make you smile, lift your spirits, and are sure to go well with your favorite summer dress.

