TOP 3 perfumes for women over 35 – The best trending scents for a hot summer

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

A summer fragrance is more than just a pleasant smell. It's like wearing a light dress, enjoying an evening with a glass of white wine, or smiling spontaneously. After turning 35, you want a fragrance that not only pleases, but also emphasizes dignity, style, and confidence.

Novyny.LIVE has collected three luxurious summer perfume options for women who know how to enjoy the moment and understand that fragrance is a language, too.

Advertisement

The most successful fragrances for women in Summer 2025

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche

Imagine the fresh air after a morning rain. That's exactly what this fragrance smells like: a blend of green lemon, jasmine flowers, and light cedar wood. It is soft yet lively with an unforgettable sillage. It is perfect for everyday life, whether you're in the office, a coffee shop, or on a leisurely walk. In any case, it smells expensive.

Hermès Un Jardin sur le Nil

This fragrance offers a brief escape from the city. It makes you feel like you're in a tropical garden where mangoes grow, lotuses bloom, and grapefruits burst with juice. It doesn't try to impress; it simply adds lightness and charm. Furthermore, it is long-lasting yet delicate — perfect for everyday wear.

A beautiful bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Lancôme Ô de Lancôme

This perfume is a worthy addition to the world of summer scents and has the potential to become a classic. It is definitely about freshness. With notes of lemon, bergamot, basil, and jasmine, it smells like lemonade in the shade of a garden. It's very natural and light, but with a twist. If you want to leave only a pleasant trace behind, not an overwhelming scent, this is it.

Earlier, we wrote about different summer perfume options that are worthy of attention.

We also reported on legendary perfumes that have been undeservedly forgotten.