Perfumes that save you in the heat — always smell fresh this summer

Summer in the city isn’t always a postcard-perfect vacation. Asphalt melts, buses turn into saunas, and that office fan becomes your best friend. Amid all this heat, you want to feel fresh, light, and confident — and your perfume plays just as important a role as good shoes or a comfortable dress.

Novyny.LIVE reveals the fragrances you should focus on this summer.

Perfumes behave very differently in warm weather. While cozy notes like vanilla, caramel, or amber feel like a comforting blanket in winter, they can feel heavy and overwhelming in the summer heat. In the warmer months, your fragrance should be like a gentle breeze — refreshing and light, never overpowering.

Which fragrances should you choose for summer in the city?

Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil

Refreshing notes of mango, grapefruit, and green tea evoke the sensation of strolling alongside a river through lush gardens. Light and elegant, it remains enjoyable even in temperatures above 90 °F (ca. 32 °C).

Acqua di Gioia Giorgio Armani

This scent is like a refreshing sip of water. It contains hints of mint, lemon, and jasmine. Acqua di Gioia is ideal for the office or an active day in the city — it smells pure, peaceful, and harmonious.

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche

This is a sparkling, summer version of the classic Chance. Here, citrus meets wood and flowers in a delicate blend. It's perfect for those who want to smell stylish.

How to apply perfume in the heat

Less is more. One or two spritzes are enough. In summer, it’s often better to apply perfume to your clothes rather than your skin — it won’t mix with sweat and tends to last longer. Keep a small bottle with you so you can easily refresh your scent later in the day.

There’s no need to make a bold olfactory statement in hot weather. A subtle, pleasant fragrance is enough to help you feel fresh and composed — even in a stuffy, windowless office. Ideally, your scent should be one you enjoy so much, you’ll want to breathe it in again and again.

