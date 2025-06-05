5 New Summer Fragrances with Unexpected Peachy Vibes

Perfume. Photo: Freepik

Every season carries its own scent. Spring blooms with florals, while summer brings the juicy, sun-drenched aroma of fruits — evoking heat, holidays, and golden skin. If one note captures that mood perfectly, it's peach. Whether fresh-picked, lusciously ripe and creamy, or subtly spiced, peach has a versatile charm that flatters everyone — you just have to find your perfect match.

Who What Wear has rounded up standout perfumes where peach takes center stage.

These perfumes are a real find for Summer!

Bitter Peach by Tom Ford

It's like peach jam with a hint of bitterness. It contains spicy and alcoholic notes, such as rum and cognac. In the end, you'll experience something sweet and velvety, like an evening on the terrace with a drink in hand.

Peach and lemon. Photo: Freepik

Flower of Immortality by Kilian

Imagine an April garden, not quite hot yet, but with everything already fragrant and in bloom. The air is filled with the delicate scents of peach, rose, and iris — like a gentle breeze you don't want to let go.

Nectarine Blossom & Honey by Jo Malone

It's sweet, but not cloying. It's all about the freshness of peach juice dripping on your wrist and the nectar of flowers blooming near the river.

Valaya by Parfums de Marly

This fragrance is like a white shirt on a tanned body. It's light and clean with notes of white peach, bergamot, and musk. It's elegant, but with a twist.

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Pixabay

Pêche Mirage by Guerlain

This is about depth. Peach is paired with saffron and leather, creating a slightly mysterious and oriental scent. It's perfect for an evening or a sunset date.

