Budget-friendly Zara dupes that smell like luxury perfumes

You don't have to spend a lot of money on perfume to smell expensive. Zara has several fragrances that have become a popular alternative to luxury perfumes — they attract lovers of exquisite perfumes with their sophistication and affordable price.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

The best perfumes from Zara

Red Temptation Summer

This perfume is an analog of the legendary Baccarat Rouge 540. Red Temptation Summer leaves a feminine and sophisticated scent. It smells like a floral bouquet with notes of jasmine, saffron, and coriander. This perfume is the perfect blend of sweet praline and woody aromas.

Rose Gourmand

If you're looking for an affordable alternative to Montale Intense Café, check out Rose Gourmand by Zara. This fragrance features intertwining notes of clove, peony, and jasmine. All of this is enhanced by a fresh rose scent. The perfume is completed by vanilla and creamy caramel gourmet notes.

Amber Fusion

This fragrance is an alternative to Chanel's Chance Eau Tendre. It combines the freshness of citrus fruits with the scent of a sea breeze. The top notes smoothly transition into the tart essence of wild berries. At its heart, the fragrance is the floral tenderness of lilies of the valley.

Sublime Époque

If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Giorgio Armani's My Way, try Sublime Époque by Zara. This perfume features notes of bergamot, orange blossom, and white peach. These scents are combined with a warm base of vanilla and cedar.

These fragrances can easily replace the luxury favorites of millions. They are in no way inferior to expensive perfumes, having won the hearts of fashionistas with their blend of novelty and timeless classics.

